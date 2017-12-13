Louisiana and Arkansas rank bottom 5 healthiest states - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Louisiana and Arkansas rank bottom 5 healthiest states

The healthiest states are the lightest colors, while the unhealthiest states are dark. (Source: United Health Foundation) The healthiest states are the lightest colors, while the unhealthiest states are dark. (Source: United Health Foundation)
ARKLATEX (KSLA) -

Louisiana and Arkansas are two of the lowest-rated states as the unhealthiest in the nation, according to a new report.

The United Health Foundation released a report on the level of healthiness in each state.

Louisiana was ranked 49 in the country for being unhealthy, while Arkansas was ranked 48.

The report took into account a variety of health factors, such as rates of obesity, physical inactivity, infectious diseases, smoking and infant mortality. It also includes air pollution levels and the availability to healthcare providers.

The bottom-five states in 2017 are Mississippi (No. 50), Louisiana (No. 49), Arkansas (No 48), Alabama (no. 47) and West Virginia (No. 46.

The top-five healthiest states are Massachusetts (No. 1), Hawaii (No. 2), Vermont (No. 3), Utah (No. 4) and Connecticut (No. 5).

Click here to read the full report. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

