USPS says Monday will be its busiest card-, gift-mailing day

"First-class mail we want to be in the system by Dec. 20. If you are looking for Priority (Mail), which is a two- to three-day product, we want them to be in by Dec. 22." (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

"Dec. 18, Monday, that's going to be the biggest mailing day of the year," says Jonathan Carver, plant manager at the Postal Service's processing center in Shreveport. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Tens of thousands of packages.

Plus millions of cards and letters.

That's how much mail now is being handled each day at the U.S. Postal Service's processing and distribution center in Shreveport.

"The holiday season, it is our time to do well and to shine," said Jonathan Carver, plant manager.

"We actually are able to stretch our system and really see what we are made of."

About 120,000 to 150,000 packages and 1.8 million letters are being handled each day at the center in the 2400 block of Texas Avenue, Carver added.

And we are not yet in crunch time. That comes next week.

"Dec. 18, Monday, that's going to be the biggest mailing day of the year," Carver said.

"And, of course, later on that week as we get into Thursday and Friday, those are the heaviest destinating days."

And people who still have Christmas cards, letters and gifts to send to family members and friends need to know these key dates.

"First-class mail we want to be in the system by Dec. 20," Carver said.

"If you are looking for Priority (Mail), which is a two- to three-day product, we want them to be in by Dec. 22."

All told, the U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver:

about 15 billion cards, letters, flats and packages this holiday season,

about 850 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, and,

more than 6 million packages each Sunday in December.

And, yes, mail carriers will deliver packages on Christmas Day in select locations.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.