Former LSUS Chancellor Vince Marsala dies

A former chancellor of LSU-Shreveport has died, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

The campus also lowered the LSU-S flag to half staff to recognize and remember Vincent "Vince" Marsala, who passed about two months after his 82nd birthday.

His legacy as chancellor includes beautification of the campus and helping secure endowed scholarships and faculty chairs and professorships, says a post on the university's Facebook page.

"Still, for many LSUS alumni, what they will most fondly remember about Dr. Vince Marsala will be his time in the classroom as a master teacher."

He began his 45-year career at LSU-S in 1967 - the year the campus opened - by teaching Louisiana government and history and Latin American history.

"Dr. Marsala was always proud of his faculty roots, helping to build LSU Shreveport from Day One."

Marsala retired in 2012 after serving 17 years as chancellor.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Services for Marsala will be held in Shreveport.

Visitation will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St.

His funeral is set for 10 a.m. Monday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 522 E. Flournoy Lucas Road.

Burial will follow in Forest Park East Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.