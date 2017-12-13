Yes, there will be classes Thursday in Mount Pleasant ISD

A natural gas line rupture forced a half dozen schools to cancel classes, and businesses to sit idle, in one East Texas county.

Classes will resume Thursday at schools in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

A Mount Pleasant ISD spokeswoman says both the schools and the school buses will follow their regular schedules.

No classes were held Wednesday due to a natural gas pipeline break the previous day that disrupted service to thousands of customers, including schools in Mount Pleasant and Mount Vernon.

Mount Pleasant ISD officials say their service is expected to be restored in time for classes to be held.

CenterPoint Energy now expects restoration efforts to continue at least through Thursday.

"Tomorrow's going to be a big day. It will tell us a lot about the timeline. I think it will go into Friday," spokesman Mike Maxwell said Wednesday.

Company officials say the natural gas line rupture in Camp County, Texas, has been resolved.

But crews have been working since Tuesday night to shut off meters and purge air out of pipelines before restoring service in Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon and surrounding areas.

Utility workers also are going door to door to do safety inspections.

CenterPoint officials say all that takes time.

"We are going to begin the process today as far as the re-lights, and then that will go into tomorrow," Maxwell said.

The company has brought in resources from several other states to help, he added.

"Hopefully, we make a lot of progress from our resources from the various states that are coming so we are able to really ramp up and begin that re-light process."

