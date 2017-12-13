Yes, there will be classes Thursday in Mount Pleasant ISD - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Yes, there will be classes Thursday in Mount Pleasant ISD

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) -

Classes will resume Thursday at schools in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

A Mount Pleasant ISD spokeswoman says both the schools and the school buses will follow their regular schedules.

No classes were held Wednesday due to a natural gas pipeline break the previous day that disrupted service to thousands of customers, including schools in Mount Pleasant and Mount Vernon.

Mount Pleasant ISD officials say their service is expected to be restored  in time for classes to be held.

 

CenterPoint Energy now expects restoration efforts to continue at least through Thursday.

"Tomorrow's going to be a big day. It will tell us a lot about the timeline. I  think it will go into Friday," spokesman Mike Maxwell said Wednesday.

Company officials say the natural gas line rupture in Camp County, Texas, has been resolved.

But crews have been working since Tuesday night to shut off meters and purge air out of pipelines before restoring service in Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon and surrounding areas.

Utility workers also are going door to door to do safety inspections.

CenterPoint officials say all that takes time.

"We are going to begin the process today as far as the re-lights, and then that will go into tomorrow," Maxwell said.

The company has brought in resources from several other states to help, he added.

"Hopefully, we make a lot of progress from our resources from the various states that are coming so we are able to really ramp up and begin that re-light process."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-13 20:38:04 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

  • Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-12-14 03:58:33 GMT
    (Source: Moore campaign)(Source: Moore campaign)

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

  • Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:29 PM EST2017-12-14 04:29:43 GMT

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    More >>

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly