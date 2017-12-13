Bossier City car dealer pleads guilty to stealing $177,000 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City car dealer pleads guilty to stealing $177,000

Larry Toms, 41. 1 count of failure to appear, 2 counts of issuing worthless checks (Source: Bossier Sheriff's Office) Larry Toms, 41. 1 count of failure to appear, 2 counts of issuing worthless checks (Source: Bossier Sheriff's Office)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier City car dealer pleads guilty to stealing money from a credit union.

Larry Wayne Toms Jr., 41, pleaded guilty to taking out three different car loans totaling up to $177,000.

According to the guilty plea Toms reportedly submitted loan applications in 2015 for three vehicles that did not exist.

The Post Office Employees Federal Credit Union in Shreveport  allegedly disbursed Toms $177,000 for the vehicles which were listed on the loan applications. 

The plea also states that he will be charged with one count of bank fraud and possibly spend up to 30 years in prison, with a $1 million fine.

Toms is currently being held in Bossier Maximum Security Facility on:

  • 1 count of failure to appears
  • 2 counts of issuing worthless checks

The court set a sentencing date for March 23, 2018.

His bond is set for about $470,050. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-13 20:38:04 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

  • Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-12-14 03:58:33 GMT
    (Source: Moore campaign)(Source: Moore campaign)

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

  • Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:29 PM EST2017-12-14 04:29:43 GMT

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    More >>

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly