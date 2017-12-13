Mother, daughter return from Snowball Express trip

Avery Adair being greeted in Dallas after get off a plane for her Snowball Express trip. (Source: Chelsea Adair)

An ArkLaTex mother and daughter are now back from a fun-filled holiday trip sponsored by American Airlines.

The Snowball Express trip was for families members of fallen military veterans killed while serving their country.

The Adairs were flown to the Dallas area where they got to go to kids lodges, spas, Midevil Times and concerts.

Chelsea Adair says it was more than just a fun time for her and her daughter. She says also learned a lot about military resources available to her as a widow.

"Different resources that could affect the children and you just don't know that they're there for you then you kind of miss out on it. So I was very happy with that. They had a resource room where my daughter got her first military id. So that was exciting for her," said Adair.

Chelsea says her and her daughter were met with excitement and enthusiasm as soon as they stepped off the plane and they were extremely grateful.

