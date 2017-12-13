Love Your Heart: What is Peripheral Arterial Disease?

Did you know that plaque causes your arteries in the heart to narrow, and plaque can also build up in arteries outside of your heart, increasing your risk of heart problems?

Every year, around 200-300 million people are diagnosed with Peripheral Arterial Disease worldwide. The disease happens when plaque builds up on the walls of arteries that supply blood to the legs and arms causing them to narrow or become blocked.

"People with Peripheral Arterial Disease can present in many different ways," said Dr. Ryan Master, an Intervention Cardiologist at Willis-Knight on. "When we talk about Peripheral Arterial Disease, we're talking about patients who have issues with leg pain or sores on their legs."

Doctors can usually tell if you have this disease if you have a weak or decreased pulse in your legs, or by imaging tests. Some people with the disease may have pain in their legs when walking, or even have sores on their legs and feet. But many people with peripheral artery disease don't show any symptoms, other than decrease pulse in your legs.

"This is not a benign finding even if you're asymptomatic because peripheral arterial disease carries with it an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death," Dr. Master said.

If you have this disease, it's a way of recognizing you may have a higher risk of other heart problems. Doctors will start treatment right away, which include heart-healthy lifestyle changes.

"That can be either managed with certain medications that can reduce their symptoms, or be put on a regularly scheduled walking program," Dr. Master said. "Walking has been shown that it can help reduce the symptoms of Peripheral Arterial Disease. So we try conservative measures first, and if those conservative measures fail and the symptoms are affecting somebody's quality of life, We can either intervene via surgery or an cardiovascular approach. Similar to a balloon or a stet in somebody's heart arteries."

Treatment for peripheral arterial disease includes taking a blood thinner drug like aspirin, exercise, quitting smoking and a heart-healthy diet.

