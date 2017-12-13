Authorities ID man's body found in same lake as body of missing Shreveport woman

The St. Landry Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man whose body was found in the same lake as a missing Shreveport woman.

The body of Anthony Michael Murray, 30, of Elmer, Louisiana was found in Lake Dubisson, located in South-Central Louisiana, according to authorities. That's near Ville Platte, Louisiana, close to Lafayette.

A 2007 Ford Taurus was also pulled from the lake belonging to Lia Ali Kazan.

Kazan's body was found on Monday, a day after she was reported missing. She was last known to be visiting in Alexandria and authorities thought that Kazan may have been kidnapped.

According to Brooke Rinaudo with Louisiana State University in Shreveport, Kazan was a student in the school's Biology department. She was enrolled at LSUS for Spring 2018 classes.

According to a news release from Alexandria Police Department, a fisherman found Kazan's purse floating in the water. Her body was recovered on the morning of Monday, Dec. 11.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said in a news release:

“Alexandria Police detectives were notified and St. Landry Detectives were told that the female victim's vehicle, a 2007 Ford Taurus was missing and the individual suspected of kidnapping the missing female was listed as the suspect that had her vehicle. St. Landry Parish Search & Rescue deputies located tire tracks along the bank of Lake Dubuisson leading into the water. St. Landry Parish divers were dispatched to the area and after a short while, located a vehicle in about 15 feet of water. Deputies pulled the vehicle out of the water and quickly learned the vehicle was the 2007 Ford Taurus belonging to the kidnapped subject. Additionally, there was a white male found in the submerged vehicle and was identified as the kidnap suspect, Michael Anthony Murray."

Autopsies are scheduled to be performed on both Kazan and Murray on Thursday. Authorities are hoping to learn if the victims were killed before entering the lake or if they drowned in Lake Dubuisson.

APD is conducting an investigation into Kazan's disappearance. The St. Landry Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of Kazan and Murray.

