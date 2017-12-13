2 women arrested, charged with fraud in Caddo Parish

Two women have been arrested and charged with fraud in two separate cases, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Tuesday Bledsoe, 44, of Shreveport was charged with identity theft after she allegedly used her former employer's personal information to make two false insurance claims.

Bledsoe was paid $1,829 for each claim. She was previously arrested on five counts of automobile insurance fraud by Louisiana State Police.

Rachel Demoss, 31, of Monroe was arrested and charged with a count of access device fraud after allegedly using a family member's credit card without permission, charging $1,270 in unauthorized purchases.

According to a news release, Demoss later pawned a ring and necklace purchased with the card.

Both women were arrested on warrants obtained by Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Edward.

Demoss and Bledsoe were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

