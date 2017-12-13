Rollover crash causes congestion on LA Highway 3132 east - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

First responders are working to clear traffic on the Terry Bradshaw Passageway (LA. Highway 3132) east on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. just before the Interstate 49 exit. At the scene, a blue Volkswagen Beetle was resting on the cable barriers. 

This is a developing story, stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

