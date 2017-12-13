Crash causes delay along I-20 in Bossier City - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crash causes delay along I-20 in Bossier City

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
raffic was congested at least a mile back following a crash along I-20 at Airline Drive. (Source: Matt Stanley/ KSLA News 12) raffic was congested at least a mile back following a crash along I-20 at Airline Drive. (Source: Matt Stanley/ KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Drivers in Bossier City are experiencing delays after a crashed caused back up along Interstate 20 Wednesday morning. 

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-20 westbound at Airline Drive.

Police say one person reportedly had minor injuries but no one was taken to the hospital.

The inside lane of traffic was temporarily blocked as crews worked to clear the crash.

Traffic was congested at least a mile back, according to KSLA Crews on scene. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly