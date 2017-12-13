Crash causes delay along I-20 in Bossier City

raffic was congested at least a mile back following a crash along I-20 at Airline Drive. (Source: Matt Stanley/ KSLA News 12)

Drivers in Bossier City are experiencing delays after a crashed caused back up along Interstate 20 Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-20 westbound at Airline Drive.

Police say one person reportedly had minor injuries but no one was taken to the hospital.

The inside lane of traffic was temporarily blocked as crews worked to clear the crash.

Traffic was congested at least a mile back, according to KSLA Crews on scene.

