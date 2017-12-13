Texarkana, AR police hosted annual Cops and Kids Night

The Texarkana, AR Police Department hosted its annual Cops and Kids meal Tuesday night at the Four States Fair Grounds.

Officers met at the station at 5 p.m. to form two convoys. One parade went to the Texarkana Baptist Orphanage and the other to the Watersprings Ranch.

The children rode with an officer in a patrol car, with lights and sirens, to

The Fair Grounds.

Police say the Annual Cops and Kids program is done in a spirit of fellowship that takes place during the holiday season and it is meant to reinforce the aspects of community and police relationships.

Police greeted and fed about 60 kids.

For more photos from yesterday's event, click here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.