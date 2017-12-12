12.84-mile run to honor fallen Shreveport officer Saturday

Friends of a fallen Shreveport Police Officer are setting up a unique run in his honor.

Thomas LaValley was killed in the line of duty Aug. 5, 2015, and his badge number was 1284, so his friends started a 12.84 mile run in his honor.

The 12.84 memorial run will be Saturday at 7 a.m. There is also a 5K run the same day at 8 a.m.

Thomas’ friends say this memorial run is to raise money to send family members of local fallen officers to Washington, D.C. for National Police Week.

Officer LaValley was fatally wounded in the line of duty while investigating a suspicious person call.

Both races cost $35 to enter

All proceeds from the second race will be given to the “Thomas LaValley Memorial Fund.”

Click here to register for the run.

