12.84-mile run to honor fallen Shreveport officer

Dec. 16 family of friends of fallen Shreveport Officer, Thomas LaValley, gathered together to honor him with a unique run.

The Memorial Run is a 12.84 mile course to honor Officer LaValley's badge number which was 1284.

There was also a drawing for a rifle which later was presented to LaValley's mother, Jackie LaValley.

Thomas LaValley was killed in the line of duty Aug. 5, 2015.

The 12.84 memorial run will be Saturday at 7 a.m. There is also a 5K run the same day at 8 a.m.

Thomas’ friends say this memorial run is to raise money to send family members of local fallen officers to Washington, D.C. for National Police Week.

Officer LaValley was fatally wounded in the line of duty while investigating a suspicious person call.

Both races cost $35 to enter

All proceeds from the second race will be given to the “Thomas LaValley Memorial Fund.”

