Wadley Regional hospital under new ownership in Texarkana

A change is underway for one Texarkana healthcare provider. Wadley Regional Medical Center is under new ownership.

Steward Healthcare System recently acquired the Texarkana hospital following an agreement with previous owner IASIS Healthcare.

“Wadley has been here since 1900. We have gone through a few name changes and location changes,” said hospital spokeswoman Shelby Brown.

Steward now owns 36 hospitals nationally, and officials say they are the largest private hospital operator in the United States.

“I think that is going to be beneficial to our community and the patients we serve so the patients will not see any difference. They share our mission of providing quality healthcare at a reasonable cost,” said Brown.

Wadley Regional Medical Center is a 300-bed hospital with approximately 800 employees.

The new owner is a physician-led healthcare network.

“Wadley was initially founded by four physicians, so we have come full circle,” said Brown.

The acquisition also includes Wadley Hospital in Hope, AR.

Steward Healthcare System is headquartered in Boston, MA and operates hospitals in 10 states including Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.