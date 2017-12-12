Fire heavily damages Gloster church; DeSoto issues burn ban

Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

Burn bans in the ArkLaTex

Fire heavily damaged this church in Gloster the evening of Dec. 9. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer)

There's now a ban on outdoor burning in DeSoto Parish.

Authorities implemented the burn ban Tuesday in response to the drought and high wildfire danger.

On Monday, residents of Longstreet and Logansport were warned that controlled burns in neighboring East Texas would be creating heavy smoke the next few days.

Meantime, authorities still are trying to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a church.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Jessie Latin Road in Gloster.

