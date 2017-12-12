Fire heavily damages Gloster church; DeSoto issues burn ban - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Fire heavily damages Gloster church; DeSoto issues burn ban

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Fire heavily damaged this church in Gloster the evening of Dec. 9. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer) Fire heavily damaged this church in Gloster the evening of Dec. 9. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer)
(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer) (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer)

There's now a ban on outdoor burning in DeSoto Parish.

Authorities implemented the burn ban Tuesday in response to the drought and high wildfire danger.

On Monday, residents of Longstreet and Logansport were warned that controlled burns in neighboring East Texas would be creating heavy smoke the next few days.

Meantime, authorities still are trying to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a church.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Jessie Latin Road in Gloster.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly