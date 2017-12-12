Car, man's body found in same lake where missing Shreveport woma - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Car, man's body found in same lake where missing Shreveport woman was found dead

Authorities have identified Lia Ali Kazan as the missing Shreveport woman found dead in a south-central Louisiana lake. (Source: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office) Authorities have identified Lia Ali Kazan as the missing Shreveport woman found dead in a south-central Louisiana lake. (Source: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)
St. Landry Parish authorities say they found a man dead in this Ford Taurus they pulled from a lake. (Source: Lester Duhé/KLFY) St. Landry Parish authorities say they found a man dead in this Ford Taurus they pulled from a lake. (Source: Lester Duhé/KLFY)
St. Landry Parish authorities retrieve a 2007 Ford Taurus from Lake Dubuisson on Dec. 12. (Source: Lester Duhé/KLFY) St. Landry Parish authorities retrieve a 2007 Ford Taurus from Lake Dubuisson on Dec. 12. (Source: Lester Duhé/KLFY)
ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA -

A vehicle and another body have been found in the south-central Louisiana lake where a Shreveport woman's body was found.

And the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the woman as Lia Ali Kazan. 

Authorities say a man's body was found Tuesday in a 2007 Ford Taurus that was pulled from Lake Dubuisson. 

It was towed away about 3:25 p.m.

Kazan was found dead in the same lake after having been reported as missing while visiting in Alexandria.

