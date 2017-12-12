Car, man's body found in same lake where missing Shreveport woman was found dead

St. Landry Parish authorities say they found a man dead in this Ford Taurus they pulled from a lake. (Source: Lester Duhé/KLFY)

Authorities have identified Lia Ali Kazan as the missing Shreveport woman found dead in a south-central Louisiana lake. (Source: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

A vehicle and another body have been found in the south-central Louisiana lake where a Shreveport woman's body was found.

And the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the woman as Lia Ali Kazan.

Authorities say a man's body was found Tuesday in a 2007 Ford Taurus that was pulled from Lake Dubuisson.

It was towed away about 3:25 p.m.

Car being towed away soon. Back of car has LSU Shreveport sticker. Car was that of Lia Ali Kazan, who was found in lake yesterday. Man is unidentified at this time. @KLFY pic.twitter.com/kiT8z46szI — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) December 12, 2017

This is where investigators say 2007 Ford Taurus went into the water. @KLFY pic.twitter.com/MAhOGOMuN7 — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) December 12, 2017

Kazan was found dead in the same lake after having been reported as missing while visiting in Alexandria.

