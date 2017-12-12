Lady the abused pit bull has a new name, a new home in TX

Texarkana, Texas, police say some stories have happy endings.

One is about Lady, the pit bull that was abused.

Her name no longer is Lady.

She now is with a pet rescue organization in Austin, Texas.

And Austin Pets Alive! says the "abused-on-Facebook dog" will be living with an experienced, compassionate foster family.

"The foster family will work closely with our teams as we get to know Lady and assess all of her behavioral and medical needs," said Mike Kaviani, director of lifesaving operations at Austin Pets Alive!

The pit bull is receiving ongoing medical care for a broken leg.

And the Austin Pets Alive! behavior team is working closely with her on any fear and trust issues and any other emotional trauma.

"Her care will likely require months of support.”

Lady's name was changed "to protect her identity from those seeking to get her back to her original owners," says a post on the pet rescue organization's website.

Texarkana, Texas, Municipal Court Judge Sherry Jackson ruled Nov. 28 against returning Lady to her owner.

The dog's owner could have appealed the judge's decision but let the window for filing it pass without doing so, authorities say.

Austin Pets Alive! has extensive experience dealing with animals who have been abused, says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

"We are thankful that Lady will have a chance to live and thrive in a new home environment."

The organization says it was selected to take Lady because:

Austin Pets Alive! is one of the only organizations in Texas that work extensively with pets who have extreme medical and behavior issues;

The judge wanted Lady to go to an organization that has done considerable work with pit bull-type dogs and "gives them every chance they deserve."

Austin Pets Alive! has a medical triage center, a dog behavior program and expertise in working with the dogs that have no other option.

"Lady was deeply abused – brutalized – and it was filmed by the abuser and shared on Facebook," the organization's website post states. "The footage is too graphic for us to share.

"But Lady has been through more than any animal ever should, which is why this may be the first case of its kind to be prosecuted under the new felony abuse law."

The man accused of abusing Lady remains in jail.

LeGus Holloway's next court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18, online dockets show.

The 69-year-old Texarkana, Texas, is not the dog's owner.

Holloway has been in jail in Bi-State Justice Center since being booked on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

His arrest came after video of the abuse was posted on social media and went viral.

