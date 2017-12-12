The holidays don't have to be blue: dealing with stages of grief

Johnette Waterman, a licensed clinical social worker who is no stranger to grief, speaks to a group Dec. 12 at Brookdale Assisted Living. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"Time doesn't take care of grief, it's what we do with the time," social worker Johnette Waterman says.

For some, the festive traditions this time of year are full of grief triggers. Christmas doesn't always have to be blue when you're coping with the loss of a loved one.

Johnette Waterman, is no stranger to grief, working as a licensed clinical social worker. On Tuesday morning, she explained to a group at Brookdale Assisted Living in Shreveport, that it is OK to cry.

"When there's a loss of a family member, there's an emptiness that has to be looked at," Waterman said.

Having lost her father more than 40 years ago, her role now is to help others through the grieving process, adding that there are stages of grief that people have to go through.

"The stages are very normal," Waterman said. "Stages of grief — as far as Elizabeth Kubler Ross [said there] — is denial, then anger, bargaining, then also depression, which some people think that's what grief is. But it's more of an entire model. And then acceptance, coming to realize that life goes on even without our loss."

No matter when the loss happened, the happy memories of our friends and loved ones don't disappear.

"Memories can be a source of comfort," Waterman said. "Share those stories, share the pictures, share the memories. No one can take those away from you."

Waterman encourages people in different ways of meditating such as prayer or journaling to help during the grief cycle. She also adds that talking with other people helps, and setting goals for the new year.

"Maybe a new tradition, maybe a different group of people, maybe want to go on a trip," Waterman said. "So there's all sorts of different ways, and there's no right or wrong way to do it.

"If we love — which we are all here to connect — if we love others, then we are going to lose people," Waterman said. "And we're going to need to deal with that. And that's what life's about — finding a way to go on."

