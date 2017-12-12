Shreveport City Council approves amended budget for 2018

Shreveport City Council members Tuesday approved an amended version of Mayor Ollie Tyler's budget proposal for fiscal year 2018.

The mayor proposed an operating budget of just more than $491 million in October.

Council members and city officials have been reviewing details of the proposal ever since.

The big highlight of the budget is a 5 percent pay raise for city employees making under $75,000 in addition to raises for police and fire employees. Proposed funds will also be allocated to police patrol cars, overtime for officers, and a new aerial ladder truck for the fire department.

Other highlights of the proposed $491.4 million operating budget include:

Water and sewer repairs, in accordance with the Federal Government’s Consent Decree, will continue in 2018, with approximately $200 million in projects underway or expected to ramp up next year.

The Streets Special Revenue fund remains intact, with “0” dollars being transferred to the General Fund in 2018. This will provide $8.3 million in continued street repairs throughout the city.

In working to create more solvent retirement systems, the City will pay $831,800 in additional pension costs.

There were a few amendments proposed by council members, most notably two to decrease funding to the Metropolitan Planning Commission in light of a recent MPC financial sustainability study. One was withdrawn. Council members approved the other. It decreases the city's portion of funding to the MPC by over $195,000. The city is hoping the parish commission will chip in more money.

"I will have to go back and re-evaluate what services will have to take the hit, what staffing will have to take the hit, because that's a big chunk of change for us," said MPC Executive Director Mark Sweeney.

There also was an amendment to fund an economic disparity study and another to keep employee health insurance rates the same as 2017.

"I feel really great because the discussion didn't really center around the core of the budget," said Mayor Ollie Tyler.

"We are excited that the budget is in tact and that we are now able to move ahead and try to make sure we can provide services to citizens in even better fashion," she continued.

"Our employees will know that they are appreciated and valued and we are able to attract and retain some of our best talent."

