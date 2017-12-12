Caddo Parish Sheriff to hold youth marksmanship course

Over the holiday break, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator will host a marksmanship course for children ages 12 to 16.

The class will be held at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at the Sheriff's Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy at 15639 Highway 1.

The course is free, but pre-registration is required by calling 681-0875. The class is limited to 15 participants.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own rifle. Pre-teens, teens will learn basic marksmanship skills, safe gun handling, and the fundamentals of shooting a firearm.

One-on-one instruction will be provided by deputies from the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.

Participants must bring their own lunch.

The Sheriff’s Office has five .22 rifles to loan on a first-come, first-served basis if participants do not bring their own guns.

Targets will be made available by the Sheriff’s Office and through a grant provided by the National Rifle Association Foundation.

The final "First Gun" class will be held on Dec. 16. "First Gun" is designed for children ages 8 to 12.

