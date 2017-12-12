Person carjacked at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A person is Caddo Parish was robbed of their car at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The armed robbery happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Barlow Street, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.

Deputies say the person pulled into their driveway when at least two other people pulled up behind them.

That's when the individual was robbed at gunpoint of their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

