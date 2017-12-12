Shreveport rose garden transformed into Christmas trail of lights

The American Rose Society turns their rose garden into a Christmas lights show every year (Source: KSLA)

The Holiday Trail of Lights is a joint effort between five major cities in Northwest Louisiana to showcase every family event happening during the holiday season.

One of the events in Shreveport is taking the term to heart by turning a famous rose garden into a literal Trail of Lights. The Roseland Gardens at 8877 Jefferson Paige Road is open year round and is a part of the American Rose Society.

It's #ChristmasinRoseland here in Shreveport! This is part of the amazing LA #HolidayTrailofLights with plenty of events this weekend! @KSLA pic.twitter.com/0DO6Dmzm7D — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) December 12, 2017

During the month of December however, the garden becomes a winter wonderland full of lights, music, food, train rides, hot chocolate and more.

Jon Corker has worked at the Roseland for years and says this year will have even more activities for the family to enjoy.

"We're going to have a car show this weekend," Corker said. "We're going to have Santa Claus here. It's great."

The Christmas in Roseland Car Show will be held on December 16th starting at 5:30 and will also include an adopt a pet center.

Gates open every night until December 23rd starting at 5:30 pm and ending at 9:30. Tickets are $5 a person or $20 per carload.

You can find more info by clicking here.

Monroe, Minden, Shreveport, Natchitoches and Alexandria all take part in the Holiday Trail of Lights. Events can be found listed here.

