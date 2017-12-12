St. Joseph Catholic Church to present "A Christmas Tapestry"

To celebrate the birth of Christ, St. Joseph Catholic Church will host its annual Christmas concert — "A Christmas Tapestry."

The show will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the church, 204 Patton Ave. That's in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood.

The concert will feature St Joseph's adult choir, the Handbell Choir of St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph School Choir, the Women's Choral Ensemble and the Shreveport Regional Chorale.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.