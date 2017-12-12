Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office to host church security training

RUN. HIDE. FIGHT. Church congregations are learning how to protect themselves in the event of an active shooter. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering three special awareness training classes for churches, synagogues and mosques.

Deputies are kicking off their classes aimed to protect congregations Tuesday.

The classes come in the wake of the deadly church shooting in Texas last month.

The free course is designed to help places of worship and the public prepare for an active shooter event.

Instruction will cover the Louisiana law on concealed carry in churches, procedures for concealed carry inside a religious facility, suggestions for security at places of worship and church emergency plans.

The first class starts Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southwood High School auditorium in Shreveport.

On December 14, the class with be at Northwood High School auditorium in Shreveport from 6-8 p.m.

The third class will be December 19 at North Caddo High School auditorium in Vivian from 6-8 p.m.

Anyone interested in registering can call deputy Andrea Claiborne at 318-681-0735.

