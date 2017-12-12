Cancer scans 'clear' for Bossier youth coach

Tommy ringing the 'cancer' bell at Baylor's Cancer Center in Dallas on 12/11/17 (Source: Lindsey Long via Facebook)

A Bossier City youth coach attempting a medical comeback from cancer and West Nile virus has scored another victory.

"His last scan was clear," touted Lindsey Long, wife of Tommy 'TJ' Long, via text to KSLA News 12's Doug Warner Monday night.

Tommy was diagnosed with cancer after a golf ball sized tumor was discovered behind his left knee, but only after seeing a doctor when he fell and injured that knee.

Monday morning at Baylor's Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center in Dallas, Tommy rang a bell signifying he had completed his eighth and final round of chemotherapy.

"So proud of this man and the courage he's shown. He inspires me every day!", his wife Lindsey posted on Facebook shortly after Tommy rang the cancer center bell.

"Doctors want to start some additional treatment after the first of the year," Lindsey explained.

Tommy has coached hundreds of children in youth baseball, football and basketball in Bossier City for the past 7 years.

"Tommy is not just their coach, but he's a good mentor, a role model, a father figure for our kids," said Yolanda Jefferson in a KSLA report filed earlier this year. Yolanda's son Cameron has played for Tommy on multiple sports teams.

Earlier this year, Tommy contracted West Nile virus after its suspected he was bitten by a virus-carrying mosquito while his immune system was weakened from the cancer treatments.

