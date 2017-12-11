Corbin Colvin graduates from tripod canes to crutches - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Corbin Colvin graduates from tripod canes to crutches

  • Minden boy shares CMN success at conference

    Wednesday, March 22 2017 6:40 AM EDT2017-03-22 10:40:22 GMT

    Minden’s Corbin Colvin has been given the experience of a lifetime. He and his family will spend the week at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida representing the entire state of Louisiana as a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “champion.” 

  • Mom wants to give back after her son's success

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-04-04 04:46:59 GMT

    When the arena is built on her land, she plans on giving back to Children’s Miracle Network, an organization that’s done so much for her family over the years.

    When the arena is built on her land, she plans on giving back to Children’s Miracle Network, an organization that’s done so much for her family over the years.

(KSLA) -

Corbin Colvin is making great strides with his therapy.

The Minden youth has graduated from tripod canes to crutches. 

That milestone recently was celebrated by the boy who, as a baby, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Colvin represented Louisiana as this year's champion for Children's Miracle Network.

