Bossier bests Caddo by $75 and 9 cents; Salvation Army wins

With Thanksgiving just one week away and Christmas not far behind, two ArkLaTex organizations need your help.

Across the country, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Drive is well underway. But in Texarkana, Salvation Army leaders say they're already falling way short of their $150,000 goal needed to help more than 1,000 people this holiday season.

Salvation Army leaders say they're already falling way short of their $150,000 goal needed to help more than 1,000 people this holiday season. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA)

A battle between two Northwest Louisiana agencies begins Friday morning to see who can raise money for the Salvation Army in the Red Kettle Challenge.

A battle between two Northwest Louisiana law enforcement agencies begins Friday morning to see who can raise money for the Salvation Army in the Red Kettle Challenge. (Source: Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Bossier and Caddo sheriff's offices raised $3,348.27 for The Salvation Army on Dec. 8. Bossier bested Caddo by $75.09. (Sources: Bossier, Caddo sheriff's offices; The Salvation Army)

They sang.

They danced.

They rang bells, and,

Even juggled plastic grocery bags.

The Bossier Shakers were there;

The Grinch was caught, and,

"Elvis" showed up.

All the while, video upon video was posted on Facebook as the Bossier and Caddo sheriff's offices competed for bragging rights in a Red Kettle Challenge for The Salvation Army.

So who won Friday's competition?

"The real winners are The Salvation Army, as they can use this money to help feed the hungry, clothe the needy, house the homeless and support those in need in our community,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

Even so, one Sheriff's Office raised more money than the other.

And in the end, only $75 and 9 cents separated the two.

Bossier bested Caddo $1,712.18 to $1,637.09.

Together, they raised $3,348.27 for The Salvation Army.

"We congratulate the Bossier Sheriff’s Office on their win and want them to know that we are already looking forward to and planning for next year,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said.

The following Facebook posts give an idea of how Friday's competition unfolded:

