Bossier bests Caddo by $75 and 9 cents; Salvation Army wins

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
The Bossier and Caddo sheriff's offices raised $3,348.27 for The Salvation Army on Dec. 8. Bossier bested Caddo by $75.09. (Sources: Bossier, Caddo sheriff's offices; The Salvation Army) The Bossier and Caddo sheriff's offices raised $3,348.27 for The Salvation Army on Dec. 8. Bossier bested Caddo by $75.09. (Sources: Bossier, Caddo sheriff's offices; The Salvation Army)

They sang.
They danced.
They rang bells, and,
Even juggled plastic grocery bags.
The Bossier Shakers were there;
The Grinch was caught, and,
"Elvis" showed up. 

All the while, video upon video was posted on Facebook as the Bossier and Caddo sheriff's offices competed for bragging rights in a Red Kettle Challenge for The Salvation Army.

So who won Friday's competition?

"The real winners are The Salvation Army, as they can use this money to help feed the hungry, clothe the needy, house the homeless and support those in need in our community,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said. 

Even so, one Sheriff's Office raised more money than the other.

And in the end, only $75 and 9 cents separated the two.

Bossier bested Caddo $1,712.18 to $1,637.09.

Together, they raised $3,348.27 for The Salvation Army.

"We congratulate the Bossier Sheriff’s Office on their win and want them to know that we are already looking forward to and planning for next year,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said.

The following Facebook posts give an idea of how Friday's competition unfolded:

