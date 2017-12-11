2 accused of stealing thousands in separate financial crimes

Two women are arrested in separate cases for committing crimes that caused thousands of dollars of financial loss to others.

Tuesday Bledsoe, 44, of Shreveport, was arrested for identity theft after she used an ex-employer’s personal information to make two false insurance claims, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

She was paid $1,829 for both claims.

Bledsoe was previously arrested on five counts of automobile insurance fraud by the Louisiana State Police.

In another case, 31-year-old Rachel Demoss, of Monroe, was arrested for access devices fraud after she took a family member’s credit card without permission.

She made $1,270 in unauthorized purchased.

Demoss later pawned a ring and necklace purchased with the card.

Both women were arrested on warrants and were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

