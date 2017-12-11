Man arrested after leading police on brief chase

A man is behind bars following a brief police chase last Thursday evening.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle at Hearne Avenue and Randolph Street after committing traffic violations around 9:30 p.m.

The driver, 31-year-old Joshua Lyons, refused to stop, leading officers on a brief chase.

Lyons stopped the car on Morningside Drive and ran away.

He was later taken into custody.

Lyons was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count each of flight from an officer, felony theft of goods, domestic abuse battery and simple battery.

He is currently being held without bond.

