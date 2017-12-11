Woman robbed outside bank; police trying to ID suspect

Police are trying to identify and catch the man who robbed a woman Monday morning outside a bank in Natchitoches Parish.

The robbery happened at about 7:30 a.m. near the deposit drop box at City Bank in the 400 block of Keyser Avenue, authorities said.

The woman told Natchitoches police investigators that she was making a business deposit when she was approached by a man who stands 5,5" to 5',8" tall and has a slender build.

The man, who was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, grabbed the deposit bags and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

A search of the area turned up one of the stolen deposit bags and its contents.

Authorities say the woman was not injured in the robbery.

They urge anyone with any information about the robbery to call Natchitoches police Detective Bobby Beard at (318) 238-3914.

