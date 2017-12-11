Shreveport man pleads guilty to multiple juvenile sex charges

A Shreveport man will spend the next 50 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to forcible rape and molestation of two juvenile victims.

Jonas Jaggers Coffman, 38, was charged with sexual assaults on girl victims ages 11 and 16.

One incident, the rape, happened in August 2013 while the molestation took place in January 2012.

Coffman was arrested in September 2015.

The judge immediately sentenced Coffman to 40 years for the forcible rape conviction and 10 years for molestation of a minor. The terms are to be served concurrently.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.