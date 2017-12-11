Judge throws out water billing error lawsuit

Caddo Parish judge dismissed the water billing error lawsuit Monday against the City of Shreveport and city officials. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

A Caddo Parish judge throws out the water billing error lawsuit Monday against the City of Shreveport and city officials.

The court found no confidential information was disclosed and the City of Shreveport had the right to correct billing errors without paying $1.8 million to Scott Pernici and Michael Wainwright, who filed the lawsuit in October of 2016.

“I am very grateful today the court ruled in the city’s favor,” said Mayor Ollie Tyler.

The ruling is the third in a series of four related lawsuits by these parties which have been resolved in favor of the city.

