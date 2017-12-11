Shreveport native to play 'nastiest old judge' Tuesday on 'NCIS: New Orleans'

A Northwest Louisiana native will appear Tuesday night on "NCIS: New Orleans" episode "Mirror Mirror."

He's Ted Ferguson, who grew up in Mooretown and started his acting career on a children's science show that aired on KSLA in the 1950s.

Ferguson returned to KSLA, this time to the station on Fairfield Avenue, in 1982 to work as an audio director.

"I was in radio for 41 years. And then in 2005, I retired and I went back to LSU in Baton Rouge and got into an improv class," Ferguson explained,

"Then in 2005, Katrina happened in New Orleans. So all of the stuff that was shooting in New Orleans came to Shreveport. And I got a role as an extra on 'Blonde Ambition' with Jessica Simpson, Willie Nelson and Luke Wilson."

That role only fueled his acting desire.

"After a while, you get to a point where you say, 'There has to be more to this.' So what you start doing is you start studying," Ferguson said.

"I moved to LA, studied for four years with a great coach out there and then it starts to happen. Then you start to get the good stuff.

"I guess for the last five or six years I've been doing good stuff."

Being a judge on "NCIS: New Orleans" is one of his favorite roles.

"When you get on a shoot like that, number one, there's 9 million people that are going to watch a show.

"Number two, there's probably 100,000 actors that are in my shoes that would love, would work for free, to be in that role.

"And I get to do it and they pay me and I do that."

Ferguson also lauded his co-workers.

"To work with those people, Scott Bakula, my goodness, what a nice guy. He's a wonderful guy, he's a nice cat and he's easy to work with."

Even so, someone else is his favorite big-name star to work with thus far.

"I've got to say Tom Cruise. I love Tom Cruise because Cruise is a good actor."

Ferguson says anyone can make it in the film industry as long as they stay true to themselves.

"Number 1, realize what you are. Understand the roles that you can get," he explained.

"I worked so hard to get these wonderful roles that I really wanted to have when there was not a way in the world that I was going to get that role."

"Learn what you are, learning what you can get, go for those roles."

The second thing?

"Find a coach, a guy that knows what he's doing, that's been there, that can teach you how to do what you do."

TO WATCH

"NCIS: New Orleans" airs at 9 p.m. Tuesday on KSLA.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.