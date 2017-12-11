Independence Bowl expected to bring in big bucks

The match-up has been decided for the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.

The match-up has been decided for the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.

"We're really excited this year because they have Florida State University coming. It usually depends year to year on who gets invited," said Chase Boytim, of Fatty Arbuckle's Pub. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"We're hoping it's going to bring a lot of families downtown to the Red River District so they remember there is still a Red River District to enjoy," said Mike Fuqua, of Fully Stacked Bar and Grill. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The teams aren't the only ones getting excited for this year's Walk-On's Independence Bowl.

Walking through Shreveport's Red River District, it's clear the Independence Bowl is almost here.

A pub crawl and block party will be held there the day before the game.

Businesses are excited about the customers that will bring in.

"We're hoping it's going to bring a lot of families downtown to the Red River District so they remember there is still a Red River District to enjoy," said Mike Fuqua, of Fully Stacked Bar and Grill.

With the Florida State Seminoles and Southern Miss Golden Eagles, some business owners expect good numbers this year.

"We're really excited this year because they have Florida State University coming. It usually depends year to year on who gets invited," said Chase Boytim, of Fatty Arbuckle's Pub.

"With two teams that are close enough to drive, I think we are going to see some great attendance," said Stacy Brown, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

The Independence Bowl brings in about $8 million to $9 million in direct and indirect spending to Shreveport's economy.

Add in media value and exposure and that jumps to a total of $17 million to $19 million, officials say.

"They stay at a hotel. They eat out in restaurants. They buy gas at the gas station," Brown said.

"They remember they wanted to buy something, so they go and buy it or they want to do last-minute shopping at after-Christmas sales.

"So it's great time for people to come into our community, spend some money and leave behind a great economic impact."

Most of the visitors are expected to come for two to three days.

"It's really our single largest event during the year."

The pub crawl and block party with music by the Toadies is set for Dec. 26 in Shreveport's Red River District.

There also will be a pep rally and parade that evening at Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

The game itself is set for Dec. 27 with kickoff at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

