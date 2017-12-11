Teacher accused of stealing another teacher's medicine

BOOKED: Robyn Edmonds, 39, of the 100 block of Clarkston Road in Benton, one count each of simple theft and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Bossier Parish elementary schoolteacher has been placed on leave after having been accused of stealing prescription medications.

Authorities say 39-year-old Robyn Edmonds, of the 100 block of Clarkston Road in Benton, is suspected of stealing prescription medicine from another teacher at Princeton Elementary School.

Edmonds reportedly has admitted to Bossier sheriff's deputies that she stole the medicine from another teacher's purse the morning of Dec. 4.

No students were present; the class day had not yet begun, authorities say.

Edmonds, who was arrested Monday afternoon, teaches math and science to fifth-graders at Princeton Elementary.

She was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility at Plain Dealing at 2:19 p.m. on one count each of simple theft and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, online records show.

