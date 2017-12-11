Judge dismisses 7 as defendants, takes Confederate monument lawsuit under advisement

The battle over removing the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse is heading to federal court. ?Shreveport Chapter 237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument, filed for an injunction Friday morning to stop the Caddo Commission from removing the monument from the grounds where it stands.More >>
The assumptions of the United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter's lawsuit could give the group the advantage in the ongoing legal battle over the Confederate monument on the north side of the Caddo Courthouse grounds in downtown Shreveport.More >>
A date is set for a hearing on an effort to block the removal of the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse.More >>
Two sides are locked in a pitched legal battle over the Caddo Parish Courthouse Confederate Monument controversy.More >>
A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.More >>
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
Hattiesburg police continue to investigate after dozens of rounds were fired at the Bonhomie Apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police are now saying they believe the shooting is gang related.More >>
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.More >>
It's been making the rounds on Facebook and elsewhere, a photo of a mountain lion getting a bath in someone's tub. There's even a dab of soap on the big cat's sweet-yet-fierce-looking face. The caption says: FOUND: Cat was at my front door this evening. Ate 3 big cans of tuna. Was covered in dirt and leaves, so we gave him a bath. If you know anyone who is missing a Siamese (maybe) in North Rancho please tell them to PM me." It's shocking and hilarious and shareable, b...More >>
