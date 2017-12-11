Judge dismisses 7 as defendants, takes Confederate monument laws - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Judge dismisses 7 as defendants, takes Confederate monument lawsuit under advisement

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A federal judge says he will rule within 30 days whether a lawsuit over the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse can move forward.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert James also Monday dismissed Jerald Bowman, Lynn Cawthorne, Stormy Gage-Watts, Steven Jackson, Louis Johnson, Lyndon B. Johnson and Matthew Linn individually as defendants in the petition filed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The seven are the Caddo commissioners who voted Oct. 19 to remove the monument from the north side of the parish courthouse grounds.

James took the case under advisement Monday after hearing witnesses and arguments on both sides of the case.

The Parish agreed not to take any further steps to remove the monument until the judge rules on the United Daughter's motion for an injunction to keep the monument where it currently sits.  

Still up for debate is the question of who owns the land on which the monument sits.

