Judge dismisses 7 as defendants, takes Confederate monument lawsuit under advisement

Two sides are locked in a pitched legal battle over the Caddo Parish Courthouse Confederate Monument controversy.

A date is set for a hearing on an effort to block the removal of the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse.

The assumptions of the United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter's lawsuit could give the group the advantage in the ongoing legal battle over the Confederate monument on the north side of the Caddo Courthouse grounds in downtown Shreveport.

Strategy may prove critical in legal battle over Confederate monument outside courthouse

The battle over removing the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse is heading to federal court. ?Shreveport Chapter 237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument, filed for an injunction Friday morning to stop the Caddo Commission from removing the monument from the grounds where it stands.

United Daughters of the Confederacy sues Caddo Commission to block removal of Confederate monument

A federal judge says he will rule within 30 days whether a lawsuit over the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse can move forward.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert James also Monday dismissed Jerald Bowman, Lynn Cawthorne, Stormy Gage-Watts, Steven Jackson, Louis Johnson, Lyndon B. Johnson and Matthew Linn individually as defendants in the petition filed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The seven are the Caddo commissioners who voted Oct. 19 to remove the monument from the north side of the parish courthouse grounds.

James took the case under advisement Monday after hearing witnesses and arguments on both sides of the case.

The Parish agreed not to take any further steps to remove the monument until the judge rules on the United Daughter's motion for an injunction to keep the monument where it currently sits.

Still up for debate is the question of who owns the land on which the monument sits.

