Clinic eases hassle at Christmas for therapy patients

More than 40 patients at CHRISTUS Health Kids Clinic celebrated Christmas early when they met Santa at the clinic in Shreveport.

The visit was a way to allow kids with special needs an opportunity to meet Santa and celebrate Christmas hassle free during the holiday.

Ana’Niah Ratliff spends one a day a week at Kids Clinic for therapy.

She was born premature and diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

"She has severe developmental delays,” said Erika McKnight, Ana’Niah’s mom. “She's 14 but she's probably on a 3-year-old level."

McKnight said her daughter has come a very long way.

"She can't walk. She walks on a walker or she has a wheelchair at school. What they're working on here at Kids Clinic is they're getting her an electric wheelchair where she can drive it herself."

Getting from place to place can be a challenge for kids like Ana’Niah.

Her disability limits some of the things she can do at Christmas, like meet Santa.

But with Kids Clinic bringing Santa to the clinic, it helps her feel more comfortable.

“She shuts down around too many, so that's good that they're providing an environment for them to come in and go through and get what they want from Santa."

Walmart donated $2,500 to the clinic so toys could be purchased to fill Santa’s workshop.

