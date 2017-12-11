Fire danger may creep upward as the week progresses

With many counties and parishes now free of burn bans, be aware that outdoor burning may become a little more risky as this week progresses. And there is a very good reason for this concern

Take a look at the temperature trend for the coming week. It will be a series of ups and downs thanks to several dry cold front racing through the area. Along with each cold front, the winds will be southwest and gusty ahead of the front and northwest and gusty behind the front. In addition, each front will reinforce the extremely dry conditions that we have been experiencing. The wind and low humidity levels may increase the threat of grass, brush and woods fires.

There are only a few counties and perishes that are currently under a Burn Ban. This is far from the bans we had only a few weeks ago. I fully expect that more Burn Bans will be issued in the coming days given the dire lack of beneficial rainfall.

And it goes without saying that the current severe to extreme drought that we are experiencing can do nothing but worsen. By the time the new map comes out later this week, I think we will see more of the area in an Extreme Drought.

If it is legal to burn outdoors in your county or parish, you should be aware of the wind and weather conditions before you decide to burn. Extreme caution could be the key to avoiding a fire that becomes uncontrollable.

