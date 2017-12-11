Woman found dead in lake after being reported as missing

A Shreveport woman's body was found in a south-central Louisiana lake a day after she was reported as missing.

Authorities say she had been visiting in the Rapides Parish city of Alexandria.

Alexandria police say they got a report about 8 a.m. Sunday that the 21-year-old had been staying at an Alexandria motel and had not been seen since about 9 p.m. Saturday.

A fisherman hooked a purse Sunday in Lake Dubuisson containing her identification, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.

Alexandria police detectives learned later Sunday that personal items belonging to the missing woman had been found in the lake near Ville Platte.

A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office dive team searched the lake Monday and discovered the woman's body.

Authorities have withheld her name pending notification of her next of kin.

Alexandria police are heading up the investigation because their city is where the missing person report was filed.

