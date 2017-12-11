Body of Shreveport native found in St. Landry Parish lake

The body of a Shreveport native was found in a St. Landry Parish lake Monday morning.

On December 10, around 8:00 am, Alexandria police say they responded to a report of a missing 21-year-old woman who had been staying at an Alexandria motel and had not been seen since the previous night around 9:00 pm.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, a fisherman hooked a purse while fishing in Lake Dubuisson Sunday. The purse contained some of the woman's clothes and an ID.

Monday, a dive team with the sheriff's office searched the lake and discovered the missing woman's body.

Her name has not been released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The Alexandria Police Department Detective Division is investigating the incident.

APD is investigating the death of a woman reported missing on December 10. For more info: https://t.co/zOdM8wdyR5 — AlexLAPolice (@AlexLAPolice) December 11, 2017

This is a developing story. KSLA will provide more information as it becomes available.

