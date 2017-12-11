Woman, 3 children trapped inside SUV after crash rescued

Shreveport police and crews are working to remove a woman and at least one child who were trapped inside a car following a crash with an 18 wheeler. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police and fire crews are are investigating a crash where a woman and three children were trapped inside an SUV following a crash with an 18 wheeler.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Stratmore and Youree drives.

Police say the 18-wheeler was stopped at the red light when the SUV came up and crashed into at a high rate of speed. Police believe the woman driving the SUV was distracted at the time.

None of the three children in the car were injured and police believe it was because they were properly restrained. Two of the children were 8-year-olds and the third was 3-years-old.

The woman was trapped inside the vehicle for a long period of time. Once they were able to remove the SUV from underneath the truck, the woman was able to get out of the car.

Police say she had visible head injuries and a bloody nose. The woman was taken to the University Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted for both northbound lanes of Youree Drive between Stratmore Drive and East Flournoy Lucas Road as crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.