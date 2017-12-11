Red Cross: 2017 was "record-breaking" year for disaster relief

American Red Cross Disaster Relief is always on standby at the NWLA location in Shreveport (Source: KSLA)

The American Red Cross announced Monday morning that they had record-breaking numbers in 2017 when responding to natural disasters.

In a statement, the Red Cross said along with responding to deadly wildfires in California, they dispatched more than 56,000 disaster workers this year, with 92% being volunteers.

One of those volunteers is Shreveport native Shaniqua Washington, who recently made her way to California to help shelter victims who have been displaced.

"When you go out and you see people who have done lost their homes and lost everything, especially at the holidays, my heart really goes out to them, so being able to be one of many volunteers that will be out there helping will be a worth while experience," said Washington.

Nationwide, response vehicles traveled a record breaking 2.5 million miles this year, according to the release. That's the same as driving around the earth 103 times.

In just 45 days, The American Red Cross responded to six of the year's largest and most devastating disasters, including three back-to-back hurricanes; Harvey, Irma and Maria.

The Red Cross depends mostly on financial donations to provide disaster relief and to help with long term recovery efforts.

You can learn how to help by clicking here or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

