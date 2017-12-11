1 arrested, 1 injured in stabbing over social media post

A woman is facing charges after police say she attacked another woman with a knife in a Shreveport convenience store.

It happened on Thursday, December 7 at 11:15 a.m. at the Hy-Lo Store in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Police say Jasmine Watson was inside the store when a woman entered. The two women reportedly have children by the same man.

Police say the women got into a dispute over a social media post. That's when Watson is accused of pulling out a small knife and attacking the other woman.

The other woman received small cuts on her forehead and right hand.

Watson then left the store and was later arrested by police.

