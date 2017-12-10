Crew comes upon unauthorized burn that chars 2.5 acres

Firefighters came upon a grass fire Sunday that charred about 2.5 acres in a Shreveport neighborhood.

Investigators have since determined that it was the result of an unauthorized burn.

The fire was reported at 1:43 p.m. on a corner lot that is being cleared at Willis at Linear streets in North Shreveport.

Seven units and 13 firefighters extinguished brush piles throughout the lot and surrounding areas that were burning.

They kept it from spreading to adjoining woods and grassy areas of the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported.

