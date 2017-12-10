Fire at Haystack displaces 10 people, damages about 4 apartments

At one point, Shreveport Fire Departments had 20 units on the fire at Haystack Apartments, 7000 Fern Ave. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

Fire damages about 4 units, displaces about 10 people at Haystack Apartments

Shreveport firefighters battled a fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex.

A dispatcher confirmed it was at Haystack Apartments in the 7000 block of Fern Avenue.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it was reported at 4:26 p.m.

I’m on scene of an apartment fire on Fern Ave near the intersection of 70th Street. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/pwAX17mhik — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) December 10, 2017

At one point, the Fire Department had 20 units on the scene just south of East 70th Street.

Eleven units still are at the apartment complex.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

