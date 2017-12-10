Fire at Haystack displaces 10 people, damages about 4 apartments

At one point, Shreveport Fire Departments had 20 units on the fire at Haystack Apartments, 7000 Fern Ave. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

A fire was reported the afternoon of Dec. 10 at Haystack Apartments in Shreveport. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

Fire damaged a building at Haystack Apartments in Shreveport the afternoon of Dec. 10. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

Fire damages about 4 units, displaces about 10 people at Haystack Apartments

A fire at a Shreveport apartment complex drove four families out of their homes.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire at Haystack Apartment, 7000 Fern Ave., was reported at 4:26 p.m.

Each family has local family that they will reside with for the next few days, according to a statement from Shreveport Fire Department.

And “each resident will be placed into another available apartment within the next days,” Haystack Apartments management said.

I’m on scene of an apartment fire on Fern Ave near the intersection of 70th Street. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/pwAX17mhik — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) December 10, 2017

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the front side of the top floor of a building.

The two second-floor apartments sustained heavy damage.

The extent of damage to the two units under those apartments has yet to be determined.

Fourteen SFD units initially responded to the fire just south of East 70th Street.

At one point, the Fire Department had 20 units on the scene.

All told, about 35 firefighters were involved.

No injuries have been reported.

At least 4 apartments damaged in fire in the 7000 block of Fern Avenue at Haystacks apartment. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation: https://t.co/QQzCVfmF5V @KSLA pic.twitter.com/OsZ0K1fvkc — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) December 11, 2017

