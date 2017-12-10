Robinson’s Rescue 50,000th surgery celebration

Robinson’s Rescue is taking big steps to help remove stray animals from the streets.

The nonprofit low-cost spay/neuter clinic has performed more than 50,000 spray/neuter surgeries for pets in need across North Louisiana since 2008.

The Robinson's Rescue President & Medical Director Dr. Andrea Master-Everson says the idea behind the surgeries is the more animals that get fixed, the less unwanted litters they will have.

"It is amazing that the amount of surgeries that we do that decrease the amount of animals that are euthanized in our shelters," said Dr. Everson.

Since their opening nine years ago, the clinic has seen a major decrease in pet overpopulation and shelter intake.

The clinic has had the support of the Caddo Parish commission since they opened in 2008.

"Because our numbers in euthanasia and stray cats and dogs were shooting through the ceiling and they were just increasing. So we looked at the Robinson Rescue as a way to reduce those numbers," said Caddo Parish Commissioner Matthew Linn.

The commission sponsors the clinic's program to provide free surgeries to people who otherwise can't afford them.

"Not everybody can afford to have their pet prayed and neuter and so since 2008 to date Caddo parish had paid Robinson Rescue $350,000 over these years," said Linn.

With more than 50,000 surgeries under their belt, the Rescue's president says the work isn't over.

"We've made difference The intake numbers are down in the shelters, the euthanasia is down, but it's still an enormous amount of animals that we have and we have a long way to go," said Dr. Everson.

To celebrate this major milestone, Robinson’s Rescue hosted a day of celebration on Dec. 9.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. at the Shreveport Dog Park with pet adoptions from local rescues and a press conference.

Later that evening, around 4 p.m. Great Raft Brewing stepped in to do their part by donating $1 from every beer sold that night to the clinic.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.