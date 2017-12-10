Authorities identified 2 women involved in high-speed chase - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Authorities identified 2 women involved in high-speed chase

By Brett Kaprelian, Digital Content Producer
The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Tawanna Carthan and 37-year-old Shaquana Lafitte, both of Shreveport. Both were booked in Shreveport City Jail as fugitives from the Minden Police Department. 

Police say Carthan has two Shreveport warrants; one for theft of goods and one for not having a child properly restrained in a vehicle. 

The high-speed chase started when Carthan, Lafitte and an unidentified man reportedly stole merchandise at the Walmart on Homer Road in Minden around 10:30 a.m., according to the Minden Police Department. 

The Walmart manager said they ran out of the store with multiple $200 hoverboards which could mount into thousands of dollars. 

The nearly hour-long chase ended at West 69th Street and Union Avenue in Shreveport when the vehicle lost control and crashed into a power line pole. 

Authorities have not caught the third person involved in the reported theft and chase. 

