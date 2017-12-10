Shreveport police fighting against drunk driving - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport police fighting against drunk driving

Shreveport Police patrolling streets to put a stop against drunk driving. (Source: KSLA News12) Shreveport Police patrolling streets to put a stop against drunk driving. (Source: KSLA News12)

Shreveport police are gearing up for the holiday season by campaigning against drunk driving.

Starting Dec. 13 until Jan. 1 officers will patrol streets and highways in efforts to put a stop to drinking and driving in the community.

It is illegal to drive anywhere in the United States with a blood concentration of .08 or higher.

Police say every year about one-third of roadway death involve drivers under the influence. 

